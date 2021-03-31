Full Senate to vote on recreational marijuana bill

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 31, 2021 07:31 PM
Created: March 31, 2021 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The full New Mexico Senate will vote on a bill to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use.
The House Bill 2 passed a senate committee by a vote of 23-19.
Passing a full Senate vote would be one of the last steps before the legislation becomes law.
The governor would still have to sign the bill, which she is expected to do. One of the main reasons she called the special session was to get a recreational marijuana bill passed.
