Funding for New Mexico's children dependent on the Census

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Having an accurate Census count also helps New Mexico's children, especially the most vulnerable ones that end up in CYFD custody.
"As soon as a child enters into custody, we start the process of making sure they get all the services that they're entitled to," explained Charlie Moore-Pabst, a spokesperson for CYFD.
Money for a lot of those services comes from the federal government, which bases its funding on the Census.
"We only get a chance once every decade to update those numbers," explained Moore-Pabst. "It funds programs like Medicaid and SNAP, which people know as food stamps. Temporary energy assistance, childcare assistance. The list goes on and on."
CYFD explained About 70% of their cases involve neglect or families not being able to provide for themselves.
These Census-based services can be a lifeline for them.
"Most of our children who are in CYFD custody receive Medicaid subsidies," explained Moore-Pabst. "That allows us to get them the services that they need by being able to bill therapists and being able to build doctors and that sort of thing."
A lot of CYFD's federal money is based on the actual number of kids, like monthly foster child payments or how many behavioral health clinicians the department can hire.
"It's an indirect transaction where the federal government is paying for the services," explained Moore-Pabst. "We're the connection making sure the services are being provided in a safe manner."
