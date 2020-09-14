Funding for New Mexico's children dependent on the Census

CYFD explained About 70% of their cases involve neglect or families not being able to provide for themselves.

These Census-based services can be a lifeline for them.

"Most of our children who are in CYFD custody receive Medicaid subsidies," explained Moore-Pabst. "That allows us to get them the services that they need by being able to bill therapists and being able to build doctors and that sort of thing."

A lot of CYFD's federal money is based on the actual number of kids, like monthly foster child payments or how many behavioral health clinicians the department can hire.

"It's an indirect transaction where the federal government is paying for the services," explained Moore-Pabst. "We're the connection making sure the services are being provided in a safe manner."

