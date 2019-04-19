Funding secured for improvements at two Bureau of Indian Education schools

$9 million will go toward replacing the gymnasium at Pine Hill School in Pine Hill, New Mexico. Another $15 million will go to finishing the rebuilding of Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Community School in Bloomfield.

“This major funding will benefit students, parents, and teachers at Pine Hill School and Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Community School," said U.S. Sen. Tom Udall who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. "As ranking member of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, I’m proud to have helped secure this strong federal investment to help make sure Native students in New Mexico have a safe, welcoming environment to learn."