Funding secured for improvements at two Bureau of Indian Education schools | KOB 4
Funding secured for improvements at two Bureau of Indian Education schools

Funding secured for improvements at two Bureau of Indian Education schools

Marian Camacho
April 19, 2019 10:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The U.S. Department of Interior has awarded more than $24 million to two Bureau of Indian Education schools in New Mexico.

$9 million will go toward replacing the gymnasium at Pine Hill School in Pine Hill, New Mexico. Another $15 million will go to finishing the rebuilding of Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Community School in Bloomfield.

“This major funding will benefit students, parents, and teachers at Pine Hill School and Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Community School," said U.S. Sen. Tom Udall who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. "As ranking member of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, I’m proud to have helped secure this strong federal investment to help make sure Native students in New Mexico have a safe, welcoming environment to learn."

Marian Camacho


Created: April 19, 2019 10:33 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

