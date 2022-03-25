Fundraiser held for victims, survivors of crash involving college golf team

“We’ve got a big line outside and it’s hot out there and they are waiting to donate and get their burgers,” Gladden said.

ESS put on the fundraiser. People who donated money in any amount, got a hamburger. Late Friday afternoon, Gladden said they raised $55,230 from the sale of about 1,800 hamburgers.

The money will go to the families of those who died in the crash and the two players who survived and were hospitalized.

“Our biggest deal here, is that we just wanted to show everyone that we can all pull together as a family, to raise money for those kids in need,” Gladden said.

But organizers say they hope to make this an annual event, where the money raised will be put towards providing golf scholarships for students to attend the University of the Southwest.

“We are going to do this cookout again every year going forward. That money will go to a trust fund and then we will be giving out scholarships starting this upcoming school year,” Gladden said.

Having experienced days of heartache and shock, attendees welcomed the friendly atmosphere the cookout fundraiser has fostered.

But they also hope the tragic accident will remind people of the importance of staying safe and slowing down on the road.

“If you are late for an appointment, it’s OK. You rather get there safe and sound instead of having an accident, a minor accident or a major accident that can affect everybody.”