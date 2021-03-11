Funeral services planned for late Las Cruces superintendent | KOB 4

Funeral services planned for late Las Cruces superintendent

The Associated Press
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Funeral services for late Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Karen Trujillo will remain private because of capacity restrictions intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Trujillo was hit and killed by a minivan last month while walking her dogs.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Tuesday that community members will be able to attend the Saturday funeral procession from Baca’s Funeral Chapel to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary before the private rosary and funeral Mass.

Mourners are expected to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks.

The rosary and funeral Mass will be livestreamed by Las Cruces Public Schools.

(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

