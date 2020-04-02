Furloughs, freeze in services on the table as NM faces budget shortfall

But, outside of those areas, Rep. Lundstrom said all options to rescue the state’s budget need to be on the table. It’s estimated the state budget will be anywhere from $1 billion to 2 billion short.

The revenue shortfall is caused by two major crises. With so many businesses shut down, they aren’t generating gross receipts taxes collected by the state. Additionally, the IRS has delayed the personal income tax deadline, so the state won’t be able to collect on personal income tax for many New Mexicans until later in the year.

And according to Triple-A New Mexico, gas and oil prices are in a free fall. The organization stated in a press release oil prices are down because the COVID-19 crisis is having a chilling effect on the global economy and there is a crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. More than 40% of the New Mexico’s state budget is made up by gas and oil fees, taxes and leases.