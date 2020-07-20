Gallery owners along Santa Fe's Canyon Road find new ways to adapt

“We’ve got incredible boutiques with handmade clothing, we've got jewelry designers, we've got a great local presence of jewelry you can't find anywhere else. Just a myriad of boutiques and restaurants too,” she said.

While most tourists and customers aren’t here in person, gallery owners and business owners have still found a way to reach them by going virtual. Some gallery owners are now offering tours online instead of in person.

“We've had to innovate as have all businesses and one thing that galleries do have is they have a loyal client following, so even with our doors shut it allowed us to create a deeper relationship with our existing clients, many whom were working at home, looking at their walls, feeling any degree of anxiety and the art, and the ability to talk to us on FaceTime, to tour the gallery virtually, has been a godsend for both us and our clients,” Ouimet said.

Ouimet said she’s confident Canyon Road can survive COVID-19.

"If you think of canyon road as a cottonwood tree, it's got deep strong roots and has grown very large and very strong against adversity. That's what's I think of and I think that Canyon Road with its long deep history can withstand our current conditions"