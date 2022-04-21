Gallup HS students return to class following judge's order

“GMCS will challenge the Writ of Mandamus in court on Monday, April 25th, 2022 at 2:30PM. Your child can currently return to school but if GMCS prevails in court then the discipline that was imposed after you chose not to not attend a GMCS discipline hearing will resume.”

Spencer told KOB 4 she plans to attend the hearing Monday with her children and attorney.

"I guess the decision will be made there on what's to take place after that date," she said.



Even though the order allows some students to return to class, they are still barred from sports and other extracurricular activities.



"It's like a roller coaster, you know, we have our highs, we have our lows,” Spencer said. “In all honesty, I just would like this to be over and complete, but it just seems like it just—it just keeps dragging on."

KOB 4 has tried to reach the school district for comment on multiple occasions, but has not heard back.