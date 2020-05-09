Gallup lockdown set to expire Sunday

Residents said they are not happy with the lockdown, but they understand why it’s necessary.

"Yes. I honestly think it should be longer. This stuff is just too scary,” said Lorraine Diaz, a Gallup resident.

"I think it's hurting a lot of businesses but it's necessary at the same time,” said Raphael Price, another Gallup resident.

In downtown Gallup, essential businesses remained open while other places, like the movie theater, remained closed.

Leaf Ashley runs a grocery store in Downtown Gallup and said the store is doing OK, but other businesses are hurting.

“Yeah it's kind of depressing. Not seeing all of our businesses be open and I'm worried about how my fellow business owners are going to be able to make it through this because we were just starting to revitalize the downtown area and of this is happening,” Ashley said.

The question of when the city and state will reopen remains up in the air, but in a COVID-19 hotspot like Gallup, residents said they’re OK being cautious.

"I am definitely not going to be taking my family out when things open back up, we'll probably stay home,” Price said.

"How do you know? How do you know when to lift it?” Diaz added.