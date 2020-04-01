Gallup police searching for missing woman, baby

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 01, 2020 04:01 PM
Created: April 01, 2020 03:27 PM
GALLUP, N.M.- The Gallup Police Department issued a Missing Endangered alert for Shyanna Keams and her 3-month-old son Colin Torrez.
Police said they were last seen on March 28 around 4:00 p.m. at 1712 East Mesa in Gallup.
Police believe the pair could be in danger if they are not located.
Anyone with any information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Gallup Police Department at (505) 722-2231 or dial 911.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company