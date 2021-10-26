Gallup police seeking person of interest in Sunday trailer park homicide

Jonathan Fjeld
GALLUP, N.M. – The Gallup Police Department released details regarding a person of interest in a Sunday trailer park shooting.
Police are looking for Melford John, 38, who is suspected of shooting and killing Eli William Yazzie, 41, of Sanders, Ariz., and injuring an unidentified man.
Officers on Sunday responded to Red Hill Trailer Park regarding a shots-fired call received by dispatch at 7:50 p.m.
John is a 5-foot-9-inch-tall man who weighs around 212 lbs. and has tattoos on his face, head and chest.
If you have any information regarding Melford John's location, which could lead to his arrest, call McKinley County Metro Dispatch at 505-722-2002 or the McKinley County Crime Stoppers at 877-722-6161. A reward of up to $1,000 is available from Crime Stoppers.
