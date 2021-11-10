Gallup site to be studied for Indian Health Service facility

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The federal agency that provides health care for Native people has entered into an agreement with the Navajo Nation to assess whether a site on the eastern outskirts of Gallup is the most suitable site for the construction of a new medical center.

Indian Health Service spokeswoman Jenny Notah said $17 million has been appropriated for planning and evaluation work for the project. Notah told the Gallup Independent that the balance of the projected cost of $615 million awaits congressional appropriation.