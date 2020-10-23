Gallup woman uses TikTok to raise money for stranger to get prosthetic leg

Hawker Vangaurd
Updated: October 23, 2020 06:31 PM
Created: October 23, 2020 03:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman from Gallup used TikTok to pay it forward.
"My brother he lives in Juarez, and he saw this guy walking and doing construction work in front of his house," said Lucy de la Luz Martinez.
With his one leg, the man can be seen working. Lucy posted the video to TikTok.
Lucy also started a GoFundMe page for the man to get a prosthetic leg.
Over the span of a few weeks, she raised $15,000.
Lucy and her brother set up a bank account in Juarez, and arranged for a doctor who deals in prosthesis to fit the man for his new leg.
"God give me a mission," she said. "I have a lot of missions here in my hands, so for me it's good to hold this mission. It was very important for me to have this mission."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company