Gas pipeline project in New Mexico halted amid pandemic | KOB 4

Gas pipeline project in New Mexico halted amid pandemic

Gas pipeline project in New Mexico halted amid pandemic

The Associated Press
Updated: December 09, 2020 10:14 AM
Created: December 09, 2020 09:39 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A natural gas pipeline that would have connected an oil field in New Mexico and Texas to markets in the Gulf Coast has been halted as the fossil fuel industry struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported that officials with Permian Global Access Pipeline, a subsidiary of Houston-based natural gas producer Tellurian, withdrew its application to build the 625-mile pipeline.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission first approved the request to begin the application process in September 2019.

Permian Global Access Pipeline LLC President Joey Mahmoud said that current market conditions meant the project was not financially viable and that the company could resume if the market recovers.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Monolith recovered, taken to crime lab
APD: Monolith recovered, taken to crime lab
Virus outbreak in Texas army base alarms New Mexico leaders
Virus outbreak in Texas army base alarms New Mexico leaders
Albuquerque monolith vandalized, torn down
Albuquerque monolith vandalized, torn down
Public Education Department still looking for 12,000 ‘disengaged’ students
Public Education Department still looking for 12,000 ‘disengaged’ students
Man arrested for kidnapping 79-year-old woman, ransacking her home
Man arrested for kidnapping 79-year-old woman, ransacking her home