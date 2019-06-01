George R. R. Martin named new 'Chief World Builder' at Meow Wolf | KOB 4
George R. R. Martin named new 'Chief World Builder' at Meow Wolf

Christina Rodriguez
June 01, 2019 09:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin is taking on a new role with Meow Wolf. 

Meow Wolf has named the author as its new Chief World Builder.

Martin already has strong ties with the Santa Fe-based art collective – the idea for the House of Eternal Return was initially pitched to him and he helped to secure the former bowling alley property for Meow Wolf. 

Christina Rodriguez


Created: June 01, 2019 09:33 AM

