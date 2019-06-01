George R. R. Martin named new 'Chief World Builder' at Meow Wolf
Christina Rodriguez
June 01, 2019 09:33 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin is taking on a new role with Meow Wolf.
Meow Wolf has named the author as its new Chief World Builder.
Martin already has strong ties with the Santa Fe-based art collective – the idea for the House of Eternal Return was initially pitched to him and he helped to secure the former bowling alley property for Meow Wolf.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 01, 2019 09:33 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved