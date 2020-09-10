George R.R. Martin can't build castle library in New Mexico

|
The Associated Press
Created: September 10, 2020 02:10 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin won’t be able to build a seven-sided, castle-style library at his compound in Santa Fe.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the city’s Historic Districts Review Board denied a request Tuesday to allow Martin to exceed the building height limit in the historic district where he lives.
Neighbors objected to the project, saying they didn't want a visible castle in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
Officials also denied a similar proposal early this year, saying the project didn’t meet height and style standards and didn’t fit in with the character of the historic district.
