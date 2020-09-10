George R.R. Martin can't build castle library in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

George R.R. Martin can't build castle library in New Mexico

Oct. 19, 2017 Oct. 19, 2017 | 

The Associated Press
Created: September 10, 2020 02:10 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin won’t be able to build a seven-sided, castle-style library at his compound in Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the city’s Historic Districts Review Board denied a request Tuesday to allow Martin to exceed the building height limit in the historic district where he lives.

Advertisement

Neighbors objected to the project, saying they didn't want a visible castle in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

Officials also denied a similar proposal early this year, saying the project didn’t meet height and style standards and didn’t fit in with the character of the historic district.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Chief Geier announces his retirement from APD
Chief Geier announces his retirement from APD
High winds in Albuquerque blow porta-potty down Central
High winds in Albuquerque blow porta-potty down Central
Arrest warrant issued for man implicated in possible double homicide
Arrest warrant issued for man implicated in possible double homicide
PNM: 3,000 still without power after strong summer storm
PNM: 3,000 still without power after strong summer storm
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 92 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 92 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham asks congressional lawmakers to provide New Mexico with financial assistance
Gov. Lujan Grisham asks congressional lawmakers to provide New Mexico with financial assistance
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases
Murder suspect to remain in custody pending trial
Murder suspect to remain in custody pending trial
Chief Geier announces his retirement from APD
Chief Geier announces his retirement from APD
George R.R. Martin can't build castle library in New Mexico
Oct. 19, 2017