Georgia man dies after bicycle hit by an SUV in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Georgia man dies after bicycle hit by an SUV in New Mexico

Georgia man dies after bicycle hit by an SUV in New Mexico

Associated Press
September 24, 2019 06:31 AM

HACHITA, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police say a Georgia man has been killed after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle.
    
They say 66-year-old Michael Rachelson of Norcross died Saturday north of Hachita.
    
State Police say an SUV driven by a man from Arkansas struck a cyclist who was also riding on State Road 146.
    
They say Rachelson was pronounced dead at the scene.
    
According to State Police, alcohol doesn't appear to be a contributing factor to the crash and there was no shoulder to the road in the area of the crash.
    
They say the crash remains under investigation and the SUV's driver isn't currently facing charges so his name isn't being released.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 24, 2019 06:31 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Judge sets bail for woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in car to die
Judge sets bail for woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in car to die
Deciding between being the hero or the good witness
Deciding between being the hero or the good witness
16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom
16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom
Police: Man died from cardiac arrest
Police: Man died from cardiac arrest
Advertisement



Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Woman's cat paralyzed after being shot with pellet gun
Woman's cat paralyzed after being shot with pellet gun
Deciding between being the hero or the good witness
Deciding between being the hero or the good witness
Woman with breast cancer expresses gratitude for friends and family
Woman with breast cancer expresses gratitude for friends and family