Georgia O'Keeffe Museum tackles visitors' color blindness | KOB 4
Advertisement

Georgia O'Keeffe Museum tackles visitors' color blindness

The Associated Press
April 15, 2019 12:39 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The vibrant colors and hues in Georgia O'Keeffe's paintings soon will be on full display for color blind visitors.

Advertisement

The Santa Fe museum announced Monday it's teaming up with California-based EnChroma to expand the gallery experience through special glasses.

Starting May 3, visitors with red-green color blindness can borrow glasses to see O'Keeffe's work in the way that she intended. One of the museum's curators, Katrina Stacy, says O'Keeffe in her later years developed visual impairment from macular degeneration and turned her attention to sculpture.

Stacy says the project with EnChroma has ties to that part of the artist's story.

EnChroma co-founder Andrew Schmeder says O'Keeffe juxtaposed colors from nature in ways that evoked emotion and seeing that relationship between colors has been challenging for people with color blindness.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: April 15, 2019 12:39 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

OfferUp sale in Nob Hill goes wrong, seller gets dragged by car
OfferUp sale in Nob Hill goes wrong, seller gets dragged by car
Cat returns to owner in NW Albuquerque with strange shaved patches
Cat returns to owner in NW Albuquerque with strange shaved patches
New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
Woman shot in SW Albuquerque
Woman shot in SW Albuquerque
The Latest: 'A part of us' burns with cathedral, Macron says
The Latest: 'A part of us' burns with cathedral, Macron says
Advertisement




Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
DOT creates safe walking routes for Good Friday pilgrims
DOT creates safe walking routes for Good Friday pilgrims
OfferUp sale in Nob Hill goes wrong, seller gets dragged by car
OfferUp sale in Nob Hill goes wrong, seller gets dragged by car
Report: New Mexico led pecan production in 2018
Report: New Mexico led pecan production in 2018
Skim or swim: Ski Santa Fe celebrates last day of season with pond skimming
Skim or swim: Ski Santa Fe celebrates last day of season with pond skimming