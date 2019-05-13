Georgia O'Keeffe Museum's interim director to be permanent | KOB 4
Georgia O'Keeffe Museum's interim director to be permanent

Cody Hartley at the Georgia O'Keeffe home and studio in Abiquiú. Photo provided by the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum

May 13, 2019 12:15 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum's acting director will now take on the position permanently.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the Santa Fe museum's board of trustees announced Monday the appointment of Cody Hartley.

Hartley has been serving on an interim basis since director Robert Kret departed in January. Hartley was hired by the museum to be director of curatorial affairs in 2013.

He said in a statement that taking the "acting" part out of his role will be a welcome change. A major figure in the American Modernist movement, O'Keeffe became inspired by the state after her first visit in 1929.

She eventually made northern New Mexico her permanent home in 1949.

