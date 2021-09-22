Georgia O'Keeffe's Santa Fe home listed for sale | KOB 4

Georgia O'Keeffe's Santa Fe home listed for sale

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 22, 2021 09:11 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – For $22.6 million, you can own an 18,863-square-foot piece of U.S. history here in the Land of Enchantment.

Georgia O'Keeffe's former home, which she lived in from 1984 until her death in 1986, is listed for sale. The home is 18,863 square feet with 21 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms. 

In 2000, the home was purchased by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who passed away in October 2018. 


