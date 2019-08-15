Get up with Grace: The benefits of yoga | KOB 4
Get up with Grace: The benefits of yoga

Grace Reader
August 15, 2019 06:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this Get up with Grace segment, Grace Reader visits Sani Yoga to learn about the benefits of the practice. 

Megan, an instructor at Sani Yoga, said yoga allows people to become more aware of how they are feeling, both physically and emotionally.

Watch the video to learn some yoga moves

Grace Reader


Created: August 15, 2019 06:41 AM

