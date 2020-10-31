Getting to know NM Supreme Court, Court of Appeals judicial candidates

“I've had a wide variety of experience, both as a judge and as an executive and I've been able to see the law from different perspectives and that gives me unique insight,” Fuller said.

The candidates running for New Mexico Supreme Court Position 2 and incumbent and Democrat David Thomson and Republican challenger Kerry Morris.

Thomson was also appointed to the highest court by Gov. Lujan Grisham after working as a district court judge. Kerry Morris, who did not participate in the forum, is an Albuquerque attorney.

“I went to school out of state, and then went down to work for Sen. Bingaman for a while where I began my interest in public service. I went to law school and after law school I was a clerk for a federal judge in Albuquerque,” said Justice Thomson.

The candidates for Court of Appeal Position 1 are incumbent and Democrat Judge Zachary Ives and Republican Barbara Johnson.

Ives was a lawyer before the governor appointed him to the court of appeals. Johnson is also a lawyer.

“The power that you have as a voter to choose who your judges are going to be. Here in New Mexico it's a direct power to voters unlike the federal system,” Ives said.

“I find that in this time of my life I would like to serve more New Mexico citizens than I can by being a private practitioner,” Johnson said.

The candidates for Court of Appeals Position 2 are incumbent and Democrat Judge Shammara Henderson, Republican Gertrude Lee and Libertarian Stephen Curtis.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Judge Henderson to her position. Both Lee and Curtis are attorneys.

“With my background, having done trials in both state and federal court, I certainly have the background and experience for that. I'm the first Black appellate judge and the first Black woman to hold a statewide office,” Judge Henderson said.

“I've devoted my career to public service and I truly enjoy legal research and writing. My strength is bringing a different perspective to the courts as a Navajo Trial Attorney,” said Gertrude Lee.

“I'm very concerned about governmental overreach in all areas of our government, not just the state, but all parts of the country,” Curtis said. “I think the executive and the legislature are taking action that violate the Constitution and Bill of Rights.”

The candidates running for the Court of Appeals Position 3 are incumbent and Democrat Judge Jane Yohalem and Republican challenger Thomas Montoya. Yohalem was appointed to her position by the governor and Montoya works as an attorney.

“I want to ensure everybody that I see this position both as a great honor and a tremendous responsibility and I continue to work—if I am elected—very, very hard,” Yohalem said.

“Right now you are the judge. You are above every person here. You get to decide amazingly who the justices are and who the judges are. If you voted for me thank you. If you voted for my opponent— thank you,” Montoya said.

To watch the full candidate forum, click here.