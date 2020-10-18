Getting to know Rep. Xochitl Torres Small and Yvette Herrell

Chris Ramirez
Updated: October 18, 2020 10:26 PM
Created: October 18, 2020 05:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you are watching a lot of TV, it's easy to define Rep Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM2) and her Republican challenger Yvette Herrell solely by the political ads. The race between the two candidates is tight and outside interest groups have poured millions into negative ads on both sides to persuade voters.
KOB 4’s Decision 2020 coverage is designed to give voters the most information possible about candidates so that voters in New Mexico can make the most informed choices when they get to their ballot.
Our 4 Investigates Team has been fact-checking political ads and showing voters how some statements made about the candidates have been misleading.
On October 7th, KOB 4 held a debate between Torres Small and Herrell where moderators were able to probe into their policy ideas and politics.
Understanding that voters also want to understand the value systems of candidates, we offered Torres Small and Herrell opportunities to allow our cameras to tag along with them while doing an activity that they enjoy. It gave us an opportunity to ask them questions they ordinarily would not be asked on the campaign trail and a chance to help voters understand both candidates beyond their political roles.
Chris Ramirez joined Torres Small for a morning at White Sands National Park and Yvette Herrell on a dog walk with her Great Dane and father.
Because the conversations were so enriching and could be beneficial to voters, we are providing the raw interviews with both of them.
