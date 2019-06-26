Sheriff: Girl, 10, grazed by bullet while sleeping | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Sheriff: Girl, 10, grazed by bullet while sleeping

Sheriff: Girl, 10, grazed by bullet while sleeping

The Associated Press
June 26, 2019 07:24 AM

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (AP) — A 10-year old girl in southern New Mexico is recovering after authorities say she was grazed by a bullet while asleep.

Advertisement

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports the girl was grazed by the bullet early Sunday morning in her family’s Chaparral, New Mexico, home.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday it appeared a bullet in freefall struck the roof of the home and traveled through the ceiling before grazing the child in her bed.

Investigators said they believe the bullet was fired into the air nearby by someone with a large caliber handgun.

No arrests have been made.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: June 26, 2019 07:24 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Bernalillo Co. Commission approves plastic ban, postpones vote on sick leave ordinance
Bernalillo Co. Commission approves plastic ban, postpones vote on sick leave ordinance
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Mother of slain teen calls for tougher sentencing guidelines
Mother of slain teen calls for tougher sentencing guidelines
Advertisement




Bernalillo Co. Commission approves plastic ban, postpones vote on sick leave ordinance
Bernalillo Co. Commission approves plastic ban, postpones vote on sick leave ordinance
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Sheriff: Girl, 10, grazed by bullet while sleeping
Sheriff: Girl, 10, grazed by bullet while sleeping
Morning Shift Salute: Family Children's Eye Center
Morning Shift Salute: Family Children's Eye Center