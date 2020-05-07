Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails partner with Dion's | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails partner with Dion's

Tessa Mentus
Updated: May 07, 2020 06:54 PM
Created: May 07, 2020 02:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dion's is teaming up with the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails. 

People can now purchase Girl Scout cookies at Dion's restaurants in New Mexico.

Advertisement

Rebecca Latham, CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, said she wanted to try to do something different since girls could not do in-person sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We saw something with another Girl Scout council that had partnered with a pizza chain, and so I posted it on social media," Latham said.

Latham said she reached out to the CEO of Dion's, and he responded positively-- saying he's a sucker for Samoas.

After discussing logistics, a partnership was born. 

"The great thing about the revenues that are generated from this, the proceeds from these sales, they go into our Opportunity Fund, and that's where we give scholarships to girls and volunteers who just need a little extra help with the Girl Scout leadership experience," Latham said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases
New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
Governor extends Gallup's lockdown through May 10
Governor extends Gallup's lockdown through May 10
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
Lawsuit: New Mexico man’s body mutilated to fit into coffin
Lawsuit: New Mexico man’s body mutilated to fit into coffin
Advertisement


Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown
Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown
Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
New Mexico lawmakers prepare to tackle massive budget shortfall
New Mexico lawmakers prepare to tackle massive budget shortfall
Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers
Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers
New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases
New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases