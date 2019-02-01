Girls celebrate opportunity to join Boy Scouts
Joy Wang
February 01, 2019 05:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Girls in Albuquerque celebrated being allowed to join the Boy Scouts of America.
The new Scouts BSA program will give girls, from age 11-17, a path to earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout.
Scouts held a welcome and opening flag ceremony at the Grace United Methodist Church Friday.
A mother at the event said her daughters have been waiting for this day to come.
"My daughters have been tagging along with their brothers for years," said Alison Martin. "They're the oldest but they haven't been able to gain recognition so they're incredibly excited to be able to become Eagle Scouts.
Boy Scouts of America first announced it was going to allow girls to join the ranks in 2017.
