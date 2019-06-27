Girl's killer wants life sentenced reconsidered

However, now Begaye claims his rights were violated when he was questioned about the case during the investigation.

Begaye Jr. claims he has an IQ of 55, and couldn’t understand his legal rights.

He also claims his low IQ, combined with drinking alcohol on the morning of the murder suggest his actions were not premeditated or deserving of a first-degree murder charge.

Ashlynne's mother, Pamela Foster, responded to Begaye Jr.’s push for a new sentence on Facebook.

She wrote, “Justice for Ashlynne was served in a courtroom in Albuquerque. Nothing he says or does changes the fact that tom Begaye abducted my 2 little children, Ian (age 9) and Ashlynne (age 11), and sexually assaulted and murdered my little girl. Nothing can change that or the everlasting suffering he has caused me, our family, our community and all of Indian country. I have nothing more to say at this time."

