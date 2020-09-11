Goats help clear the Bosque of invasive vegetation

"We have 600 acres of Bosque that we're always trying to manage," Anthony Martinez of the Corrales Fire Department. "'We couldn't do what the goats have done in that last couple of days."



The state says using the goats to eat the vegetation is cost effecting and COVID-safe.

Normally, they would bring in inmate crews, volunteers or firefighters to remove it.

"It is extremely hard work. This is very well rooted and very tough to eliminate," Haines said.

Now that the pilot program is over, the state and fire department will look at the results and apply for grant funding to help control the Corrales Bosque in the winter and spring.