GOP legislators call for judge's resignation following controversial sentence

Marian Camacho
January 28, 2019 12:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - State district judge Louis McDonald is coming under fire for the sentence he handed down to a woman who drove drunk and hit and killed two people.

Republican legislators are now calling for McDonald's resignation.

On Friday, McDonald announced a 30-year sentence for Christie Noriega, but then suspended all but three of those years.

“This goes beyond unacceptable, is a dereliction of duty and shows a complete lack of judgment,” said Rep. Jason Harper (R-Rio Rancho.) “It’s decisions like this one that erode confidence in the criminal justice system in New Mexico. Judge McDonald should resign.”

In addition to Rep. Harper, Rep. Tim Lewis (R-Rio Rancho) and Sen. Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho) are also calling for McDonald's resignation.

Noriega had taken a plea deal in the case, pleading guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle and another count of aggravated DWI.

She was driving drunk on I-25 near Algodones last year when she hit and killed Michael Chambellan and Lonnie Escovedo who were on the side of the road changing a tire. 

