GOP US House hopefuls in New Mexico press for TV debates

“Our campaign has already been in touch with the media and (has) found strong interest in hosting debates in this race. We believe there should be three TV debates in addition to three radio debates,” Herrell campaign manager Dakotah Parshall said. “The voters in New Mexico’s Second District deserve to hear directly from the candidates in this race, and it is our hope that outlets are able to organize debates despite the continued restrictions imposed by the (New Mexico) governor.”

Herrell faced criticism during her unsuccessful run against Democratic U.S Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for refusing to participate in any televised debates and for failing to campaign in Hispanic communities in a district where Latinos make up the majority of the population. She has since vowed not to repeat that mistake.

So far, there has been no televised debate among the Republican candidates seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Torres Small, a Las Cruces Democrat, for the traditionally Republican-leaning seat. However, the candidates have participated in several smaller forums.

The television and radio debate challenge comes after Herrell attacked Chase for skipping a virtual debate hosted by the Federated Republican Women of Lea County.

“I was surprised to see that Claire Chase failed to show up and debate today, hours after she suggested we have a debate,” Herrell said Friday.

Berg said Chase couldn’t make the debate because of a scheduling conflict and wants to focus on events that draw the most viewers.

The Lea County virtual debate garnered 21 views, according to YouTube.

“Only one candidate in this race has a history of ducking debates, and it sure isn’t Claire,” Berg said. “Yvette is trying to distract from the fact that Chris Mathys accepted our challenge to debate and she’s still running scared.”