GOP US Senate hopeful Ronchetti rebuffs election delay idea | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

GOP US Senate hopeful Ronchetti rebuffs election delay idea

GOP US Senate hopeful Ronchetti rebuffs election delay idea

The Associated Press
Updated: July 30, 2020 09:34 PM
Created: July 30, 2020 09:32 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A GOP U.S. senatorial candidate in New Mexico is joining top Republicans in Congress in rebuffing President Donald Trump’s suggestions the 2020 elections be delayed.

Mark Ronchetti’s campaign manager Jeff Glassburner said Thursday the Albuquerque Republican does not support moving the election from November 3rd.

Advertisement

Trump suggested the delay as he pushed unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic would result in fraud.

The Republican Party of New Mexico, however, is defending Trump and said the president was only raising questions.

Ronchetti is facing Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján for an open Senate seat in New Mexico.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man cited for refusing to wear a mask at Albuquerque Walmart Neighborhood Market
Man cited for refusing to wear a mask at Albuquerque Walmart Neighborhood Market
Albuquerque restaurant owner supports indoor dining ban, says governor is doing a 'great job'
Albuquerque restaurant owner supports indoor dining ban, says governor is doing a 'great job'
Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced
Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque music teacher trying to get instruments for students
Albuquerque music teacher trying to get instruments for students
Advertisement


Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced
Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced
GOP US Senate hopeful Ronchetti rebuffs election delay idea
GOP US Senate hopeful Ronchetti rebuffs election delay idea
Albuquerque restaurant owner supports indoor dining ban, says governor is doing a 'great job'
Albuquerque restaurant owner supports indoor dining ban, says governor is doing a 'great job'
Man cited for refusing to wear a mask at Albuquerque Walmart Neighborhood Market
Man cited for refusing to wear a mask at Albuquerque Walmart Neighborhood Market
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases