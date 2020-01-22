Gov. adds bill that would allow prescription drug importation to her call list

"I don't know that the federal government has approved any state's request yet but have opened the door for that,” Rep. Armstrong said. “The bill says that by the end of this year we will have a proposal into the feds for approval. As soon as we get that approval within six months after that we should be wholesale importing drugs.”

The governor has added SB 1 to her call list. Anything not related to the state budget has to be added to the legislative agenda by Gov. Lujan-Grisham.

Similar bills are being debated in other states with a lot of bi-partisan support.

Earlier this month, New Hampshire debated their own drug importation bill, but Canadian officials argued that importing drugs would hurt Canadians who already face drug shortages.