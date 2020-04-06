Gov. announces executive order for early release of inmates

Joshua Panas
SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Monday issued an executive order directing the New Mexico Corrections Department to compile a list of inmates who are eligible for early release.
All individuals deemed by NMCD as eligible will receive a gubernatorial commutation of the remainder of their prison sentence, according to the order.
The executive order’s criteria that would make an individual eligible for early release include:
The order says all eligible individuals will remain under state supervision through their previously approved parole plans which include appropriate housing and any community-based programs that are necessary.
The governor indicated victim notification is a priority, and that will remain true throughout the early release process.
“We are evaluating every tool in our toolbelt to reduce risk of transmission in our state,” the Governor said. “Public health and public safety, in this pandemic environment, go hand-in-hand. And we will work as a state to protect every population to the greatest extent that we can.”
