Gov. announces executive order for early release of inmates

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 06, 2020 05:21 PM
Created: April 06, 2020 05:14 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Monday issued an executive order directing the New Mexico Corrections Department to compile a list of inmates who are eligible for early release.

All individuals deemed by NMCD as eligible will receive a gubernatorial commutation of the remainder of their prison sentence, according to the order. 

The executive order’s criteria that would make an individual eligible for early release include:

  • Person’s release date is no more than 30 days away
  • Necessary parole plan is in place
  • Person is not a sex offender
  • Person has not been convicted of felony DWI o Person is not serving for domestic abuse
  • Person is not serving for assault on a peace officer
  • Person is not serving for firearms enhancement

The order says all eligible individuals will remain under state supervision through their previously approved parole plans which include appropriate housing and any community-based programs that are necessary.

The governor indicated victim notification is a priority, and that will remain true throughout the early release process.

“We are evaluating every tool in our toolbelt to reduce risk of transmission in our state,” the Governor said. “Public health and public safety, in this pandemic environment, go hand-in-hand. And we will work as a state to protect every population to the greatest extent that we can.”


