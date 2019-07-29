Gov. Lujan Grisham admin. defends education priorities amid low student test scores

Hand believes the results prove the state needs to change its approach to education.

“I think these numbers reinforce the governor's call for a transformation of the educational system,” Hand said. “It's time to realize that schools need support across the state and for the Public Education Department to reach out to supply that support.”

Hand said there is some good news to come out of the test. He said students spent a lot less time prepping for the new test, and more time learning core subjects.