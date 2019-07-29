Gov. Lujan Grisham admin. defends education priorities amid low student test scores | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham admin. defends education priorities amid low student test scores

Patrick Hayes
July 29, 2019 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor’s administration is defending their education plans despite a test showing 32.7% of all New Mexico students are proficient in reading and 20.3% tested proficient in math.

Advertisement

Tim Hand, a deputy secretary with the Public Education Department, says the tests were taken a few months into Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s first term, before any real change could be implemented.

"This will be our first school year coming up, starting the 2019-2020 school year,” Hand said. “We came through with the legislative session, higher pay for teachers, we've got extended learning opportunities for students that need the additional learning time.”

Hand believes the results prove the state needs to change its approach to education.

“I think these numbers reinforce the governor's call for a transformation of the educational system,” Hand said. “It's time to realize that schools need support across the state and for the Public Education Department to reach out to supply that support.”

Hand said there is some good news to come out of the test. He said students spent a lot less time prepping for the new test, and more time learning core subjects.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: July 29, 2019 06:16 PM
Created: July 29, 2019 04:43 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO: Woman charged at deputies with knife before fatal shooting
BCSO: Woman charged at deputies with knife before fatal shooting
Lightning-caused explosion damages Albuquerque family's home
Lightning-caused explosion damages Albuquerque family's home
Capital One target of massive data breach
Capital One target of massive data breach
Man charged with murder of Roswell woman
Man charged with murder of Roswell woman
Man blames drug addiction after being arrested for breaking into vehicles
Man blames drug addiction after being arrested for breaking into vehicles
Advertisement




Lightning-caused explosion damages Albuquerque family's home
Lightning-caused explosion damages Albuquerque family's home
Gov. Lujan Grisham admin. defends education priorities amid low student test scores
Gov. Lujan Grisham admin. defends education priorities amid low student test scores
Capital One target of massive data breach
Capital One target of massive data breach
BCSO: Woman charged at deputies with knife before fatal shooting
BCSO: Woman charged at deputies with knife before fatal shooting
Lawmakers begin work to improve criminal justice system
Lawmakers begin work to improve criminal justice system