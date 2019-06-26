Gov. Lujan Grisham aims to end child hunger in NM within a year

Lujan Grisham said it’s going to take a “wrap around approach” to fix problems she believes were created by the previous administration.

During the governor’s address, she announced that the state’s Children Youth and Families Department (CYFD) receives about 900 referrals a month in Albuquerque alone. She said the referrals usually detail allegations of child abuse and neglect.

The governor said the state only has enough people to investigate 200 of those case.

“We wrote a letter to the former governor saying when we found out about it in transition, ‘You have to do something about this -- children die and harmed when we don't pay attention and follow up on those referrals’ so now we are doing that."

Lujan Grisham noted that the state has held hiring events to recruit more CYFD employees.

“CYFD is boosting hiring in their protective services division. We did a rapid hire series of events statewide,” she said.

The governor added that the employees are getting the necessary training.