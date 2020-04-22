Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15 | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > White House Coronavirus Task Force Provides Update
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 22, 2020 04:29 PM
Created: April 22, 2020 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that her Public Health Order, which keeps non-essential businesses closed, will be extended to May 15.

The governor made the announcement as she unveiled a plan to reopen the economy. The plan includes several phases:

  • Preparation Phase
    - All individuals instructed to stay home
    - Industry Councils to develop COVID safe practices (CSP)
    - Define how businesses will protect employees and customers
  • Phase One
    - Vulnerable individuals instructed to stay home
    - Some non-essential businesses permitted to reopen in compliance with CSPs.
    - Certain businesses will still be closed
  • Phase Two and Beyond
    - Additional businesses permitted to reopen in compliance with CSPs.
    - Larger gatherings and events still restricted for the foreseeable future
    - Other changes TBD

The council that will help the governor decide when and what to open in New Mexico will include business and health leaders from across the state including Brian Moore of Clayton Ranch Market, Brian O'Leary of NBC/Universal, Peter Trevisani of New Mexico United among others. 


