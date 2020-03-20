Gov. Lujan Grisham anticipates special legislative session | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham anticipates special legislative session

The Associated Press
Created: March 19, 2020 11:41 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham indicated she is likely to call legislators to a special session to revise a recently signed state budget, address public health needs and provide economic relief in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Satewide coronavirus infections climbed Thursday to 35.

In a letter to legislators, the Democratic governor said a clear picture of emergency federal aid is needed before state budget revisions can take place.

A sputtering economy and plunging world oil prices are threatening to undermine major sources of state government income. New Mexico relies on the petroleum sector for more than a third of annual state income.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

