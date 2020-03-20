Gov. Lujan Grisham anticipates special legislative session

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham indicated she is likely to call legislators to a special session to revise a recently signed state budget, address public health needs and provide economic relief in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Satewide coronavirus infections climbed Thursday to 35.
In a letter to legislators, the Democratic governor said a clear picture of emergency federal aid is needed before state budget revisions can take place.
A sputtering economy and plunging world oil prices are threatening to undermine major sources of state government income. New Mexico relies on the petroleum sector for more than a third of annual state income.
