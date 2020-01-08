Gov. Lujan Grisham backs bill for extreme-risk protection orders

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 08, 2020 12:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that she would support a bill that would authorize extreme-risk protection orders.
She believes the orders are a proactive step in minimizing the risk of gun violence.
The measure would allow household members and law enforcement officers to ask a court for an order to temporarily take weapons and ammunition from someone who is making violent threats against themself or others. The court would be required to hold a hearing within 15 days, and the weapons and ammunition would be returned when the order expires.
“With the support of the Legislature and committed advocates and community members all across the state, I look forward to enacting this and other measures in the coming session that will enhance New Mexicans’ safety and well-being and bolster our collective right to be safe in our communities,” the governor added.
President Trump called for similar measures after the mass shooting in El Paso.
"We must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms and that if they do, those firearms can be taken through rapid due process," President Donald Trump said.
Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have similar extreme-risk laws, sometimes called “red-flag” laws.
