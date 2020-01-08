Gov. Lujan Grisham backs bill for extreme-risk protection orders

The measure would allow household members and law enforcement officers to ask a court for an order to temporarily take weapons and ammunition from someone who is making violent threats against themself or others. The court would be required to hold a hearing within 15 days, and the weapons and ammunition would be returned when the order expires.

“With the support of the Legislature and committed advocates and community members all across the state, I look forward to enacting this and other measures in the coming session that will enhance New Mexicans’ safety and well-being and bolster our collective right to be safe in our communities,” the governor added.