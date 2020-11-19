Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for special session aimed at COVID-relief

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will call a special legislative session prior to Thanksgiving.
The governor said the goal of the special session will be to provide COVID-relief for people and businesses. The money would come from the available $300 million in CARES Act funds, according to the governor.
The special session is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
The governor wants money to begin going out to those who need it by the following Monday.
