Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for special session aimed at COVID-relief
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for special session aimed at COVID-relief

Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for special session aimed at COVID-relief

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 19, 2020 05:50 PM
Created: November 19, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will call a special legislative session prior to Thanksgiving.

The governor said the goal of the special session will be to provide COVID-relief for people and businesses. The money would come from the available $300 million in CARES Act funds, according to the governor.

The special session is scheduled to begin Tuesday. 

The governor wants money to begin going out to those who need it by the following Monday.


