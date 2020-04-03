Gov. Lujan Grisham details numerous plans to deal with COVID-19 crisis

As state leaders work to limit interactions between people, they are also preparing for the future.

The governor said the state needs thousands of additional hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, especially during the peak, which is expected in mid-April to early May.

"So we absolutely now reviewed and selected now, with the Army Corps of Engineers, the old Lovelace, Gibson hospital site," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

They also plan on setting up additional hospital facilities at Miyamura High School in Gallup.

The governor said she's also working to make sure health care workers have the supplies they need. However, she admitted that it's become a difficult task.

"In a lot of ways, this is a hospital gown that you would wear over the clothing. It can be discarded after you come into contact with a patient, seems simple enough. Where these were a just a few cents, they are now $5 to $6 a piece, and they're incredibly difficult to come by," the governor said. "They are also incredibly difficult to make in a sterile environment."

The governor also said they are working to identify and target 'hotspots' for testing, as well as testing capacity and turnaround.

