Gov. Lujan Grisham discusses COVID-19 vaccinations with Pres. Biden

"We're going to look at more incentives in New Mexico," she said. "That was my big takeaways."

The governor of Maine said the state is offering hunting and fishing licenses to people who get vaccinated.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said she liked the idea.

"I heard about hunting and fishing licenses, I'm on it," she said. "Every time somebody has a good idea, we're deploying it. "

The governor also discussed what the future looks like.

New Mexico is hoping to lift all capacity restrictions by July 1 or when 60% of people are fully vaccinated.

President Biden said new guidance about masks is coming.

"I think you're going to see a more aggressive front on our part to lay out that once vaccinated, it's not only you can hug your grandchildren you can do a lot more," he said. "And whether or not at some point soon you have to have masks inside versus outside."

