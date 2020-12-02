Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses more speculation about leaving NM for job with Biden administration

"Nobody has spoken to me about any job because I am in the job that can make the most difference," she said. "I can turn, with your help, COVID around and I can advise the Biden team and ensure they give New Mexico, and states like us, the opportunity to win against this virus, to make public health a significant investment in this country today."

She added, "It's flattering, but I have a very busy full-time job right here."

NBC News and Politico are reporting that the governor of Rhode Island is a favorite for the Health and Human Services secretary position.