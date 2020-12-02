Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses more speculation about leaving NM for job with Biden administration | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses more speculation about leaving NM for job with Biden administration

Chris Ramirez
Updated: December 02, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: December 02, 2020 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is once again dismissing speculation that she is President-elect Joe Biden's top pick for Human and Health Services secretary.

Citing people familiar with the matter, CNN reported that Gov. Lujan Grisham's experience running a state's health department, her time as a congresswoman and her experience managing COVID-19 as a governor make her a top contender for the position.

The governor's office responded to the report by saying, "The governor remains focused on the COVID-19 crisis at hand in New Mexico, and her top priority today is ensuring a smooth rollout of the department of health color-coded health metric map under the amended emergency public health order."

The governor addressed speculation about a job with the Biden administration during her COIVD-19 update Monday.

"Nobody has spoken to me about any job because I am in the job that can make the most difference," she said. "I can turn, with your help, COVID around and I can advise the Biden team and ensure they give New Mexico, and states like us, the opportunity to win against this virus, to make public health a significant investment in this country today."

She added, "It's flattering, but I have a very busy full-time job right here."

NBC News and Politico are reporting that the governor of Rhode Island is a favorite for the Health and Human Services secretary position.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, surpasses 100,000 total COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, surpasses 100,000 total COVID-19 cases
I-40 reopened after multiple crashes near Sedillo Hill
I-40 reopened after multiple crashes near Sedillo Hill
Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses more speculation about leaving NM for job with Biden administration
Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses more speculation about leaving NM for job with Biden administration
2 engines, 12 cars on freight train derail in New Mexico
2 engines, 12 cars on freight train derail in New Mexico
State COVID relief checks expected to be sent out starting Dec. 14
State COVID relief checks expected to be sent out starting Dec. 14