Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses more speculation about leaving NM for job with Biden administration

Updated: December 02, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: December 02, 2020 04:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is once again dismissing speculation that she is President-elect Joe Biden's top pick for Human and Health Services secretary.
Citing people familiar with the matter, CNN reported that Gov. Lujan Grisham's experience running a state's health department, her time as a congresswoman and her experience managing COVID-19 as a governor make her a top contender for the position.
The governor's office responded to the report by saying, "The governor remains focused on the COVID-19 crisis at hand in New Mexico, and her top priority today is ensuring a smooth rollout of the department of health color-coded health metric map under the amended emergency public health order."
The governor addressed speculation about a job with the Biden administration during her COIVD-19 update Monday.
"Nobody has spoken to me about any job because I am in the job that can make the most difference," she said. "I can turn, with your help, COVID around and I can advise the Biden team and ensure they give New Mexico, and states like us, the opportunity to win against this virus, to make public health a significant investment in this country today."
She added, "It's flattering, but I have a very busy full-time job right here."
NBC News and Politico are reporting that the governor of Rhode Island is a favorite for the Health and Human Services secretary position.
