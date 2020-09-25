Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses Public Safety secretary | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses Public Safety secretary

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 25, 2020 03:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham dismissed Friday Public Safety Sec. Mark Shea. 

The governor's office said Shea was dismissed so it can "strengthen the mission of the Department of Public Safety to deliver vigorous and smart-on-crime statewide law enforcement, with a renewed emphasis on community police work and the unequivocal protection of New Mexicans’ civil rights."

The governor's office said a search is underway for a replacement secretary. 

In the meantime, State Police Chief Tim Johnson will serve as interim secretary. Deputy Chief Robert Thornton will serve as interim state police chief.


