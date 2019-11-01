Gov. Lujan Grisham donates $100,000 to fight childhood hunger in NM

“But we also know we need to think bigger,” said Amber Wallin, director of Kids Count. “In order to really address childhood hunger in New Mexico, we need to think about wages, we need to think about tax policy in New Mexico, we need to make sure our low-income working families in New Mexico are prioritized."

The New Mexico Hunger Action Fund will be run through the Santa Fe Community Foundation, but will benefit children around the state.

“We've got lots of organizations and lots of businesses who have already committed significant resources to this initiative,” the governor said.

The governor said the money will be used to create new and augment existing hunger eradication programs.

