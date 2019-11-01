Gov. Lujan Grisham donates $100,000 to fight childhood hunger in NM

Patrick Hayes
Updated: November 01, 2019 05:35 PM
Created: November 01, 2019 04:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is donating money from her inaugural fund to help fight childhood hunger.
In the New Mexico, 24% all children are going hungry or don't know where their next meal is coming from.
“In a state right now that's seeing incredible revenues coming into the state, and we're one of that fasting-growing economies in the country, we're starting to see a shift where we are -- it's untenable to me that our kids are still hungry,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “No child in America should go to bed hungry."
Officials with Kids Count, nonprofit that advocates for children, said the governor’s $100,000 donation to the newly-created New Mexico Hunger Action Fund is a step in the right direction.
“But we also know we need to think bigger,” said Amber Wallin, director of Kids Count. “In order to really address childhood hunger in New Mexico, we need to think about wages, we need to think about tax policy in New Mexico, we need to make sure our low-income working families in New Mexico are prioritized."
The New Mexico Hunger Action Fund will be run through the Santa Fe Community Foundation, but will benefit children around the state.
“We've got lots of organizations and lots of businesses who have already committed significant resources to this initiative,” the governor said.
The governor said the money will be used to create new and augment existing hunger eradication programs.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company