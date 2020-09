Youth sports practice and skills development are permitted (No more than 10 in a group)

Competitive, contact play is still prohibited

Camping for New Mexico residents at open state parks permitted starting Oct. 1 (No more than 10 in a group)

Pumpkin patches can open with COVID-safe practices

Ice skating rinks can open for hockey and figure skating lessons and groups. (No more than 10 in a group)

Face coverings continue to be required in all public spaces.

The new public health order will be effective through mid-October.