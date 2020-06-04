Gov. Lujan Grisham forms council to shed light on racial problems

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham invited members of the New Mexico community to speak about racial inequality and injustice.
During Thursday's event, the governor announced that the state is forming a Council for Racial Justice. The council includes five community leaders who the governor said will be able to continue to the conversation, and shed light on the ongoing racial problems.
"We have a tendency to wrap ourselves in a cloak and pretend we don't have the kind of inequalities institutional racism," the governor said.
Following the governor's initial statements, she listened to Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, Rev. Anna Maria Davis and Alexandria Taylor speak about race and injustice.
"If you don't see it, maybe you're not looking for it," Stapleton said. "By accepting truth, there is an opportunity."
"This is also a call to be honest about racialized and gendered police brutality," Taylor said. "We want to be making more investments in our communities and services in healthcare, education and jobs."
"We can't afford to not be racist, we have to be anti-racism," Rev. Davis said. "We have to sit down and have conversation."
The governor said the conversation will continue, adding that the newly-formed council will be instrumental in helping people heal and attack racism.
Prior to taking questions from the press, the governor thanked the protesters for demanding change. She also expressed gratitude to the protesters who are using COVID-safe practices.
