Gov. Lujan Grisham gives status report after six months in office | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham gives status report after six months in office

Chris Ramirez
July 09, 2019 05:15 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham offered a progress report, six months after taking office.

Advertisement

The governor said the state still ranks too high when it comes to crime.

She also believes the state could be doing more to help the overall wellbeing of New Mexicans.

“We are the only state in the country that destroyed the behavioral health system, only state in the country,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Which has affected the lives of every single New Mexico family in one way or another.”

The governor said her predecessor, Susana Martinez, diminished access to mental health.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said her administration is working to settle lawsuits and find access to the behavioral health system.

The governor also said a big priority has been to fill critical vacancies that were caused by years of hiring freezes across state government.

“We found ourselves with the kind of vacancy rates that when you call about your taxes, when you call about a business license, when you call about a school schedule, nobody was there,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

When it comes to public safety in the state, the governor wants to continue focusing on making the metro area safer.

She has ordered state leaders to strategize ways for New Mexico State Police and local law enforcement agencies to work together more effectively.

“Crime reduction is occurring, and we feel good about that, but we started at such a terrible place in the state that even the progress that we are making still says that New Mexico's rates of crimes are unacceptable, and we are taking a collective responsibility for that,” the governor said.

Click here to read the full progress report

Credits

Chris Ramirez


Updated: July 09, 2019 05:15 PM
Created: July 09, 2019 03:59 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Repeat offender arrested with more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise
Patches Graham - old booking photo
Man arrested for northeast Albuquerque murder
Orlando Astorga
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
No charges filed in death of two-week-old
No charges filed in death of two-week-old
Advertisement




Gov. Lujan Grisham gives status report after six months in office
Gov. Lujan Grisham gives status report after six months in office
Pebble Labs expands to Los Alamos, bringing hundreds of jobs
Pebble Labs expands to Los Alamos, bringing hundreds of jobs
No charges filed in death of two-week-old
No charges filed in death of two-week-old
Gov. says lawmaker arrested for DWI should 'do the right thing'
Gov. says lawmaker arrested for DWI should 'do the right thing'
17-year-old appears in court on murder charge
17-year-old appears in court on murder charge