Gov. Lujan Grisham gives status report after six months in office

“We are the only state in the country that destroyed the behavioral health system, only state in the country,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Which has affected the lives of every single New Mexico family in one way or another.”

The governor said her predecessor, Susana Martinez, diminished access to mental health.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said her administration is working to settle lawsuits and find access to the behavioral health system.

The governor also said a big priority has been to fill critical vacancies that were caused by years of hiring freezes across state government.

“We found ourselves with the kind of vacancy rates that when you call about your taxes, when you call about a business license, when you call about a school schedule, nobody was there,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

When it comes to public safety in the state, the governor wants to continue focusing on making the metro area safer.

She has ordered state leaders to strategize ways for New Mexico State Police and local law enforcement agencies to work together more effectively.

“Crime reduction is occurring, and we feel good about that, but we started at such a terrible place in the state that even the progress that we are making still says that New Mexico's rates of crimes are unacceptable, and we are taking a collective responsibility for that,” the governor said.

Click here to read the full progress report