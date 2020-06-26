Gov. Lujan Grisham issues 19 pardons | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues 19 pardons

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 26, 2020 02:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham granted pardons to 19 people Friday.

The governor said the individuals were convicted of crimes including forgery, drug possession, burglary, larceny, issuing a worthless check and conspiracy.

The governor added that all the offenses were at least a decade old.

“The power of executive clemency is an exercise in compassion,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Each of us, in our own way, in our own lives, has the obligation to find forgiveness in our hearts for those individuals who have paid their debts, who have expressed genuine contrition and made sincere and forthright amends for their offenses. The governor’s power of executive clemency is an avenue for that exercise available to me, and I am humbled by the opportunity to deliver it. My administration will continue to evaluate all applicants in a responsible, methodical and even-handed manner.” 

The pardons were reportedly the first in New Mexico since 2012. 


