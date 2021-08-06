Gov. Lujan Grisham issues pardons for 19 people

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 06, 2021 11:12 AM
Created: August 06, 2021 10:26 AM
SANTA FE, NM — The State of New Mexico announced Friday that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued pardons for 19 people convicted of crimes in the state.
The majority of the pardons were for individuals who had been found guilty of a non-violent offense.
The crimes committed by the pardon recipients include fraud, drug possession, drug distribution and burglary among others. Nearly all of the offenses were at least a decade old and some date back several decades.
The governor previously issued 12 pardons in January and 19 pardons in 2020. There were no pardons issued between 2012 and 2020.
The names of the pardon recipients have not been released.
