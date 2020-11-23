Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session

Joshua Panas
Updated: November 23, 2020 03:31 PM
Created: November 23, 2020 03:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham revealed her priorities for the special legislative session, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
The governor wants lawmakers to focus on legislation that provides relief to New Mexicans who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor says the state can fund the programs by tapping into federal funds and the state's general fund.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company