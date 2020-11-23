Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session | KOB 4

Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session

Joshua Panas
Updated: November 23, 2020 03:31 PM
Created: November 23, 2020 03:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham revealed her priorities for the special legislative session, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The governor wants lawmakers to focus on legislation that provides relief to New Mexicans who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • $194 million in direct unemployment assistance, providing for a one-time supplemental benefit of $1,200 to each state unemployment claimant who is eligible for state or federal pandemic unemployment programs or was eligible but has exhausted their benefits under those programs since Sept. 12;
  • $100 million for a grant program for New Mexico-owned small businesses;
  • $15 million to provide for emergency housing assistance;
  • $5 million for emergency food bank services;
  • $5 million for direct economic assistance to low-income residents, in the form of a one-time $750 disbursement per household, who did not receive an “economic impact payment” from the federal government; and
  • Other funding necessary to support the administrative organization and execution of these programs.

The governor says the state can fund the programs by tapping into federal funds and the state's general fund. 


